House fire in Seal Cove claims lives of two individuals, a man and a child

An overnight house fire in Seal Cove has claimed the lives of two individuals, a man and a child.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., Baie Verte RCMP responded to a report of a home on fire on Andrews Road in Seal Cove. Firefighters attended the scene in an attempt to battle the blaze. A woman was able to escape the home and was transported for medical attention. The two remaining occupants of the residence and a pet died inside the home.

A Fire Scene Investigator with Fire Services Division of Justice and Public Safety is attending the scene today. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.