Hottest day of the year on tap for the Island

Good Thursday morning!
Temperatures across the Island are already starting on the mild to warm side, with many stations reporting mid-teens to lower 20s as of 6:30 AM NDT. I just got back from a run, and the day already has that feel of a hot summer day.
A Heat Warning continues today from Corner Brook to Terra Nova and as far north as Green Bay-White Bay. Highs this afternoon in this area will reach the lower 30s, with humidex nearing 40. Here is a link to the alert from the ECCC NL Weather Office.
Today, temperatures will be warmest for areas of the West Coast, central and northeastern Newfoundland, and northern areas of Avalon. The subset of the hottest air will be found somewhere between Gander and Badger. It will be cooler in the south, in areas of onshore winds. If you’re looking to beat the heat today, that’s where you should go! I can’t rule out fog, though!
Along with the warmth, will come the chance for some strong showers and thunderstorms this afternoon over parts of interior, central and northeastern Newfoundland. Any storms that do pop up will have the potential to produce wind gusts over 70 km/h, heavy rainfall, small hail and frequent thunder and lightning. The map below highlights where the risk is highest for storms later today.
The storms are along a cold front that will “break” the heat. Much of the island will be about 10 degrees cooler tomorrow than today. Labrador experienced this yesterday and last night. Some strong storms rolled through the Big Land overnight. This is a video of some lightning seen around Upper Lake Melville late last night.
Labrador will see quieter and cooler weather today, which would help the fire effort around Churchill Falls. For the latest on that, be sure to visit the NTV.ca home page. We will have updates for you throughout the day on the fire situation in the community.
Beyond that, the weather over the next 3 days in the Province looks quiet and cooler. Here is your 3 day forecast. Stay tuned for further updates throughout the day.