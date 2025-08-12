Hot and smoky conditions expected across Newfoundland, showers in Labrador

Today, we are looking at a mix of sun and cloud across the Island with widespread smoke and haze. Temperatures will range from 25 to 35 degrees with humidex values in central likely exceeding 40. Winds are expected to come from the southwest, 20 gusting to 40 km/h.
It will be somewhat of a different story across Labrador, with showers for western Labrador to Happy Valley-Goose Bay and a chance of showers for coastal areas. We could see a thunderstorm develop over southern areas of Labrador. Temperatures will range from 20 to 29.