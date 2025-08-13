NTV Weather Update Weather

Hot and humid weather continues across most of the province

Posted: August 13, 2025 7:02 am
By Kyle Brookings

SHARE


Today, sun and cloud are expected across the Island portion of the province. Smoke and haze will persist across the Avalon Peninsula, central areas, and the west coast. There is a chance of showers across the southwestern coast. Highs from 19 to 33. Winds over the northern Avalon and St. John’s will be southwest 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected across Labrador. We will see some late-day showers move into western Labrador. Temperatures will range from 15 in northern coastal areas to 33 in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay region. Humid conditions will persist.

Post Views: 89
Scroll to top