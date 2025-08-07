Hot and dry weather continues

Sunny skies are expected right across the province today. There will be some areas of smoke over the northern Avalon Peninsula and parts of central Newfoundland. Highs from 20 to 30 are expected for the island.
There is an Air Quality Warning for:
Avalon Peninsula North
A Special Air Quality Statement is in effect for:
Bay of Exploits
Bonavista North
Bonavista Peninsula
Clarenville and vicinity
Gander and vicinity
Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
St. John’s and vicinity
Terra Nova
Across Labrador, it will be hot today with temperatures ranging from 25 to 30.
There are Heat Warnings for:
Eagle River
Upper Lake Melville
Postville – Makkovik