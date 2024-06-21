Hospitality NL voicing concerns over Marine Atlantic ferry delay; Ala’suinu delayed until July 3

Earier today, Marine Atlantic announced that repairs to the Ala’suinu’s lubrication system have taken longer than expected. The revised first Argentia crossing of the season is now scheduled for July 3. This delay will result in two additional return Argentia crossings being re-routed through the Gulf service (North Sydney-Port aux Basques).

Hospitality NL says it is very concerned about the additional delay.

“We understand that delays can happen, but this continued postponement significantly inconveniences the traveling public and adversely impacts tourism visitation during the peak season for Newfoundland and Labrador,said Craig Foley, CEO of Hospitality NL. “Although Marine Atlantic has assured that every effort is being made to accommodate visitors with bookings, Hospitality NL feels focused discussions need to start regarding investment in additional capacity and redundancies to ensure no further delays in the future.”

Hospitality NL says it is in close contact with Marine Atlantic and other stakeholders to monitor developments and mitigate the impact on the province’s tourism industry.