Hospitality NL will be hosting its 2025 Conference and Trade Show next week.

It takes place from March 11 to 13 at the JAG Hotel in downtown St. John’s.

It brings together tourism operators, industry stakeholders, and experts from across the province and beyond to explore opportunities for growth, innovation, and resilience in the tourism sector.

This year, there will be keynote presentations, panel discussions, a trade show and more.