Horizon Maritime Services and the Miawpukek Horizon will be making a statement to the media today about the search for the missing Titan submersible.

They own and operate the Polar Prince, which serves as a support vessel for OceanGate, the company behind the Titan submersible, which went missing with five people on board during a tour to the wreck of the Titanic.

NTV News will have live coverage of the news conference.