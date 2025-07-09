Hopedale RCMP responds to ATV crash involving three youth, one with serious injuries

Hopedale RCMP responded to an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash in Hopedale on July 7. Three youth were air-lifted out of the community for medical care, one with serious injuries.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, police received the report of the crash, which occurred at the wharf located on American Road. The three youth, all under the age of 16 years who were not being supervised, were traveling together on a quad without helmets when the ATV lost control rounding a turn. All three were ejected from the quad.

The operator of the quad sustained life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted from the community for urgent medical care. As a precaution, the two passengers were also transported out of the community for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.