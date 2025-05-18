Hopedale man charged with first-degree murder

The RCMP have charged 27-year-old Michael Tuglavina with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Hopedale RCMP responded to an urgent call Friday evening a local residence in the community. Upon their arrival, police officers discovered a dead man inside the residence with injuries indicative of foul play, and a second victim nearby who had sustained serious injuries.

A brief shelter-in-place order was issued for the community, and a suspect was quickly identified and was arrested by the RCMP within a short period of time. The RCMP Major Crime Unit assumed control of the investigation and charged 27-year-old Michael Tuglavina on Saturday with first degree murder and attempted murder. He currently remains in custody.

The suspect and the victims are known to one another. There is currently no known risk to public safety.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the community over the next few days as officers with the RCMP Major Crimes Unit are in the community continuing the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.