News

Holyrood reports minimal fire spread overnight

By Kyle Brookings August 5, 2025
News

Holyrood reports minimal fire spread overnight

Posted: August 5, 2025 7:46 am
By Kyle Brookings

SHARE


As of 6:00 a.m. this morning, the Town of Holyrood reported minimal fire spread overnight.

The Holyrood Fire Department, RCMP and Central Avalon Ground Search and Rescue remained on scene throughout the night.

Fire crews continued to protect exposures and action hot spots.

This morning, forestry crews will be returning.

The state of emergency, evacuation order and road closures remain in effect.
Post Views: 106

Scroll to top