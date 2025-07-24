Holyrood RCMP is looking for missing person

Holyrood RCMP is searching for missing person Jefta Jacko Gerry Obed, last seen Wednesday, July 23 in an area near the Trans-Canada Highway and Salmonier Line. The 34-year-old was last seen wearing black sweatpants and sneakers, and a dark grey sleeveless shirt.

He is described as having medium build, long black hair, brown eyes and a moustache and a beard, and is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding the current location of Jefta Obed is asked to contact Holyrood RCMP immediately at 709-229-3892.