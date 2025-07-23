Holyrood RCMP investigates residential structure fire, charges man with arson

Holyrood RCMP arrested 21-year-old Declan Mark Unsworth of Brigus Junction on Wednesday in connection to an arson in Chapel’s Cove over the weekend.

Just before midnight on Sunday, police received a report of a residential structure fire on Chapel’s Cove Road in Chapel’s Cove. Police attended the scene to find the home and a motor vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The homeowner was not home at the time the fire started. The remains of a livestock animal were located by investigators at the scene. Evidence gathered as part of the police investigation suggests that the fire was intentionally set.

As a result of the unfolding investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Declan Unsworth. Unsworth was arrested by the Holyrood RCMP on July 23. He remains in custody at this time and is expected to appear in court today to face charges of:

Arson damage to property – two counts

Uttering threats – two counts

Causing unnecessary suffering to animals – one count



Holyrood RCMP asks the public to check for any available surveillance footage in the area of Chapel’s Cove Road around the time of the fire and to report any suspicious activity or information about this incident to the detachment by calling (709)-229-3892. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.

The investigation is continuing.