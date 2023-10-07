Holy Cross to defend national women’s title on Monday

Holy Cross Nutraholdings booked a return trip to the Jubilee Trophy gold medal match, on the strength of a scoreless draw with BC. Goalkeeper Shannon Galway registered her fourth clean sheet of the tournament. Holy Cross will meet the winner of Group B in Monday’s Teck Finals Day.

The St. John’s Girls U17 team kept their gold medal hopes alive in a 1-1 draw with PEI. Keira Hyde scored for NL. Both teams now sit at the top of the group standings, although PEI has an edge on the point differential. NL will need a win against Manitoba tomorrow but will also have to rely on the results of the Alberta-PEI match.

On the boys side, Feildians U17 boys dropped a 2-1 decision to BC, and will play for 5-8th place.

In Waterloo, Ontario, Feildians U15 boys tied Ontario 0-0, while the girls also had a scoreless draw with Saskatchewan. A win or a tie versus Nova Scotia on Sunday will put the GU15 CBS Kirby Group Strikers into the bronze medal game. Five of the six teams will be in action on Sunday, October 8. Holy Cross