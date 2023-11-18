Ring in the holiday season with our 22nd annual celebration of music and lights at Bowring Park Duck Pond on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. The event will feature local entertainment as we officially light up the duck pond. Please bring a non-perishable food item for the Community Food Sharing Association, and a reusable mug for free hot chocolate provided by the St. John’s Lions Club.

Enjoy the holiday lights until Jan. 8. Visitors can listen to a playlist of local artists performing holiday music. Scan the QR code or visit the URL provided on signage around the park to access our holiday lights playlist. The 2023 Holiday Lights at Bowring Park is presented in partnership with NTV and OZFM.