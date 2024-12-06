Holiday Lights at Bowring Park Flicked on Tomorrow

On Saturday, the holiday lights will be flicked on. The Holiday Lights at Bowring Park, presented in partnership with NTV and OZFM, will feature local entertainment and free hot chocolate.

The event begins tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. at the Bowring Park Duck Pond.

The St. John’s Lions Club will be serving free hot chocolate attendees are asked to bring a reusable mug.

The Community Food Sharing Association will also be onsite, collecting non-perishable food items for the food bank.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled to Saturday, December 14, 2024.

The holiday lights will remain on display by January 7, 2025.