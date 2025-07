Today, Premier John Hogan will make a health care related announcement in Corner Brook.

The announcement will take place at the site of the former Western Memorial Regional Hospital, now known as the Corner Brook Community Health Centre.

Hogan will be joined by Minister of Health and Community Services Krista Lynn Howell and local MHA Gerry Byrne.

After the announcement, NL Health Services will lead a tour of work progressing on a new transitional care unit at the centre for the media.