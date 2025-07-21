Hogan to attend Council of the Federation Meeting in Ontario

Premier John Hogan will join the premiers from other provinces today at the Council of the Federation, hosted by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ontario.

The meeting will take place today, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Premiers will also discuss emergency management, energy security, sovereignty and national security, Canada-U.S. relations, international and internal trade, labour mobility, immigration, health, and public safety.

A closing news conference is planned for the afternoon of July 23.