Hogan Signs MOU with Port of Amsterdam at World Hydrogen Summit and Exhibition

Over the weekend, Premier John Hogan signed a memorandum of understanding with the Port of Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

The MOU supports the development of the wind-hydrogen industry in the province.

Hogan, along with Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology and Minister Responsible for Trade Opportunities Steve Crocker, are attending the World Hydrogen 2025 Summit and Exhibition.

The memorandum of understanding is an agreement to collaborate and share information on green hydrogen issues, opportunities, and potential projects.

The World Hydrogen 2025 Summit and Exhibition takes place from May 20-22, 2025, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The summit has been held annually since 2020 to convene government representatives, hydrogen and energy stakeholders, service providers, and hydrogen end-users.