Hogan Announces King’s Counsel Appointments

On Thursday Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General John Hogan announced the newest appointments to the King’s Counsel.

Being appointed to the King’s Counsel is an honourary title for senior lawyers who have demonstrated exceptional merit and contribution to the legal profession. These lawyers must have served a minimum of 10 years as a member of the bar, have gained the respect of the legal community and are in good standing with the Law Society of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Appointments are made after consultation with the Legal Appointments Board.

Those appointed to King’s Counsel include Philip Buckingham, Anna Cook, Amy Crosbie, John Duggan, Ann Florence Martin, Kathleen O’Neill, Nicholas Whalen and Rodney Zdebiak.