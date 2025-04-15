Hockey NL announces eight new members to the Hall of Fame

Hockey NL has announced eight new members into the Newfoundland and Labrador Hockey Hall of

Fame. Honored members were selected by the Hockey NL Hall of Fame Selection Committee. “The eight

new inductees to our Hall of Fame have all had exceptional careers as players and builders leaving a

lasting legacy and an outstanding impact on our game,” says Arnold Kelly, Chair of the Hockey NL Hall of

Fame Selection Committee. “The selection committee had many excellent nominations as is evident by

such a great group of hockey people entering the hall this year.”

The inductees are:

Brian Brocklehurst in the Player Category

Jason Churchill in the Player Category

Brian Hurley in the Builder Category

Jack Lee in the Builder Category

Mark Lee in the Player Category

Kevin Parsons (posthumously) in the Builder Category

Murray Roberts in the Builder Category

Rob Robinson in the Player Category

The Newfoundland and Labrador Hockey Hall of Fame was established in 1994 to recognize, honor and pay tribute to all individuals based on playing ability, sportsmanship, and character and who have achieved extraordinary distinction in hockey whether that distinction be achieved in amateur or

professional hockey. Hockey NL has a permanent home for all inductees at the Corner Brook Civic

Centre in Corner Brook. The hall displays inductees, historical trophies and artifacts of the provincial

association which was established in 1935. With the addition of the new members, the total number of inductees now stands at 222. Hockey NL will honor the new class of inductees at the Hockey NL Annual General Meeting Induction Ceremony on Saturday, June 7, at the Albatross Hotel in Gander.