Hockey NL announces eight new members to the Hall of Fame

Hockey NL has announced eight new members into the Newfoundland and Labrador Hockey Hall of
Fame. Honored members were selected by the Hockey NL Hall of Fame Selection Committee. “The eight
new inductees to our Hall of Fame have all had exceptional careers as players and builders leaving a
lasting legacy and an outstanding impact on our game,” says Arnold Kelly, Chair of the Hockey NL Hall of
Fame Selection Committee. “The selection committee had many excellent nominations as is evident by
such a great group of hockey people entering the hall this year.”
The inductees are:
- Brian Brocklehurst in the Player Category
- Jason Churchill in the Player Category
- Brian Hurley in the Builder Category
- Jack Lee in the Builder Category
- Mark Lee in the Player Category
- Kevin Parsons (posthumously) in the Builder Category
- Murray Roberts in the Builder Category
- Rob Robinson in the Player Category
The Newfoundland and Labrador Hockey Hall of Fame was established in 1994 to recognize, honor and pay tribute to all individuals based on playing ability, sportsmanship, and character and who have achieved extraordinary distinction in hockey whether that distinction be achieved in amateur or
professional hockey. Hockey NL has a permanent home for all inductees at the Corner Brook Civic
Centre in Corner Brook. The hall displays inductees, historical trophies and artifacts of the provincial
association which was established in 1935. With the addition of the new members, the total number of inductees now stands at 222. Hockey NL will honor the new class of inductees at the Hockey NL Annual General Meeting Induction Ceremony on Saturday, June 7, at the Albatross Hotel in Gander.