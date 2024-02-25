Hockey NL announces eight new members to Hall Fame

Four players, three builders and one member of the media are among the inductees for this year’s Hall of Fame class. “The eight new members of our Hall represent a wide range of accomplishments that have had a significant impact on our game,” says Arnold Kelly, Chair of the Hockey NL Hall of Fame Selection Committee. “The selection committee had many excellent nominations as is evident by such a great group of hockey people entering the hall this year and we sincerely congratulate them and their families.”

The 2023 inductees are:

Andy Brake in the Builder Category

Tolson Chapman in the Player Category

Ray Dalton in the Player Category

Ivan Hapgood in the Builder Category

Carl Lake (posthumously) in the Media Category

Frazer Russell in the Builder Category

Terry Ryan Jr in the Player Category

Tracy Sullivan in the Player Category

The Newfoundland and Labrador Hockey Hall of Fame was established in 1994 to recognize, honor and pay tribute to all individuals based on playing ability, sportsmanship, and character and who have achieved extraordinary distinction in hockey whether that distinction be achieved in amateur or professional hockey. Hockey NL has a permanent home for all inductees at the Corner Brook Civic Centre in Corner Brook. The hall displays inductees, historical trophies and artifacts of the provincial association which was established in 1935. With the addition of the new members, the total number of inductees now stands at 214.

Hockey NL will honor the new class of inductees at the Hockey NL Annual General Meeting Induction Ceremony on Saturday, June 8, at the Albatross Hotel in Gander.