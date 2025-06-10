Hockey NL announces 2024-25 annual award winners

Hockey NL announced the recipients of the 2024-2025 at its annual awards event in Gander.

These awards recognize the outstanding contributions of individuals and organizations who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and passion for hockey across Newfoundland and Labrador. Their commitment to the sport has significantly impacted their communities, fostering growth, inclusivity, and excellence in hockey.

CJ McCarthy Memorial Award

Roger Downer has been instrumental in the life of the St. John’s Senior Caps since the team was resurrected back in the 2011-12 season. He has generously volunteered his time for many years, and his voice and presence have become staples of their home game atmosphere, helping create a professional and welcoming environment for fans, players, and officials alike.

Ron Healey Memorial Award

Iain Hollett began his career in officiating in Deer Lake at the age of 13. His on-ice experience in Sr Hockey started in 2008 when he was assigned his first Herder Game. He worked the Herder every year up to 2023. He was selected to do his Level 6 in 2009 which enabled him to work a World Junior Selection Camp game and the Allan Cup in 2015 as well as the Allan Cup play down games in Grand Falls-Windsor in 2016. He has been heavily involved in the Officiating Program from instructing, supervising, coaching and teaching.

Gerry Taylor Memorial Junior Council Meritorious Award

Dave Murphy has been involved for twenty-five years, serving as a longtime executive member and treasurer. He has been a Host Committee member for the Don Johnson Memorial Cup numerous times along with a 50/50 lead. In 2016, he received the Hockey Canada Junior Hockey Recognition Award.

Female Hockey Promotion Award Recipient #1

Donny Gosse has played a pivotal role in the creation of the Women’s Junior A Hockey League (WJAHL). In October, he assembled a dedicated team, and by November, the league was fully operational with an outstanding 1,900+ fans at the very first game! A remarkable accomplishment in such a short timeframe.

Female Hockey Promotion Award Co-Recipient #2

Rod Penney has played a pivotal role in advancing female hockey both locally and provincially. As an executive member of the inaugural Women’s Junior A Hockey League (WJAHL), he was instrumental in laying the foundation for the league by developing its constitution, vision, and rules, ensuring a strong and sustainable structure for female athletes. His collaboration with Hockey NL has further strengthened opportunities for female players, fostering growth at the Junior A level.

Joe Byrne Development Award

David Crane has spent countless hours in the area of development for the Hockey NL Officiating Program. He holds the position of Supervisor of officials and is meticulous in his work and the presentation of his work. He is an instructor, clinician, officiating coach, supervisor, and program developer. His dedication and hard work in the Development of Officials in this province are second to none, and the growth of the program is certainly due to the work of people like him.

Minor Council Meritorious Award – Central Region

Chris Morgan was first introduced to local hockey in September of 2010. During his 15 years he spent 2 years as a member at large, 10 years as President and 1 year as Past President in addition to volunteering as a Trainer on the bench, for multiple teams as the need presented itself, and some years stepping up as coach, both in minor and High School hockey.. He says the experience was challenging at times but very rewarding. His motto has always been to help facilitate and develop respectful, hardworking, dependable and responsible young people, who happen to enjoy the game of hockey.

Minor Council Meritorious Award – Eastern Region

Mark Sexton has been a long-time volunteer within the Avalon Minor Hockey Association. He started as a board member in 2014 and held the role as president from 2018-2024 and remains on the board of directors in the capacity of past president. He was instrumental in leading to the purchase of the now DF Barnes, making the Avalon Minor the first and only association in the Province to own a rink and he played a big role in revamping the IHL into the MCHL.

Minor Council Meritorious Award – Northern Region

David Greene’s official involvement in the Labrador West Minor Hockey association began in 2014 when he completed his C1/C2 Coaching certification and started coaching with his kids in U7 and U9. In 2022 he graciously accepted the nomination to take on the position of President. In his three years as President, Labrador West Minor has seen an overall increase in registrations. This all happens because of a collection of many dedicated volunteers who are very grateful to have had their support and contributions over the past 7 years.

Minor Council Meritorious Award – Tripen Region

Steven Greeley has taken his compassion for the game off the ice as he volunteers as a member of Cee Bees Minor Hockey. He has the dedicated task of scheduler and making sure the operation side of hockey is running smooth. When Hockey NL wanted someone to step up and help with the organization of U13AAA in the Tripen area, they immediately turned to him to ensure that the organization and operation of tryouts and the team would be run smoothly. Steven stepped up to the plate and coached in our AAA program with great comments and reviews. His dedication to hockey shows his commitment to the hockey programs in Tripen.

Minor Council Meritorious Award – Western Region

Rodney George began coaching and volunteering in 2005 and continued for the next 19 years ending his coaching days in 2024 as the Head Coach of the U16AAA Western Crushers. Besides coaching, he also volunteered his time on the Corner Brook Minor Hockey Association executive for 3 years from 2005 to 2007 as VP of both Timbits and Novice Divisions. Although there were many early mornings and long days spent in many rinks throughout the island with endless hours given as a volunteer and coach, he has no regrets and would do it all over again.

Brian Wakelin Executive of the Year Award

Julia Drodge has served as a volunteer for Clarenville Minor Hockey over the past seven years. Her roles include director, co treasurer, and currently vice president. Julia embodies the qualities of a great leader. She is able to delegate tasks to others while working with them to ensure all players have the best possible experience in their minor hockey careers.

Minor Association/Community Club of the Year

Mount Pearl Minor Hockey Association is an association to be proud of not only here in NL but across the country. The spirit of their members, the pride and involvement they show in their community is something to behold. As they celebrate their 50th anniversary this season the association, and a tireless group of volunteers developed a season to remember for their players and blades families.

Ray Bowe Award of Merit

The late Tim Lush has been involved with the HNL Officiating Program for many years and has been a mainstay in the western region. He took pride in his on-ice officiating and was always there to help any and all young officials he came in contact with and was always pleased whenever he could help officials. His dedication to the Officiating Program in Western NL was second to none. On-ice and off Tim exemplified the hard work and passion that we don’t see very often and will be missed by the HNL Officiating Program.

Gold Stick Pins

The Gold Stick Award was established in 1977 for individuals for services rendered to hockey. An individual must have served for a total of ten years as Director and/ or Council Member of Hockey NL or be deemed by the Directors to have made an outstanding contribution to Hockey NL meriting this special recognition. Gold Stick Pins were presented to Wendy Penney, & Bern Tobin JR (son of the late Bern Tobin SR). Also receiving Gold Stick Pins but not in attendance were Jim Hare, Heidi Hefford & Tina Martin.

President’s Award

Gillian Sweeney, Director at Large

The recipients of the 2025 Minor Hockey Scholarships for the 24-25 season are:

Teiana Lambert, CB Regional Minor Hockey Association

Adam Welcher, Paradise Minor Hockey Association

The recipient of the 2025 Jim Stirling / B.F. Lorenzetti Scholarship for the 24-25 season is Brooke Hipditch, Team Gill of Women’s Junior League.