Hiker safely located by South East Coast Ground Search and Rescue

A hiker was found safely by South East Coast Ground Search and Rescue in the Cape Charles area on June 13.

On that evening, Mary’s Harbour RCMP was advised of a hiker in distress. South East Coast Ground Search and Rescue were engaged and traveled to the scene using local vessels. The hiker was soon located in good condition but weary from the unanticipated adventure. He was escorted back to Mary’s Harbour where he was evaluated at the local clinic and discharged.

RCMP NL thanks South East Coast Ground Search and Rescue for their quick response, along with the Canadian Coast Guard and members of the community, for their assistance in maintaining communication with the hiker and enabling a fast rescue by the GSAR team.

RCMP NL advises that all persons that partake in outdoor activities to be familiar with the areas they are using, use proper equipment, be prepared and stay safe.