Highway Enforcement Officers Raise Awareness of Human Trafficking

Over the past week, Highway Enforcement Officers participated in the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative.

To help raise awareness about human trafficking, officers passed out wallet cards to commercial drivers during inspections and traffic stops. These wallet cards include the warning signs to look for that may indicate someone is involved in or the victim of human trafficking and how to report a suspected case.

The annual five-day human trafficking awareness, outreach, identification and prevention initiative aims to educate the commercial motor vehicle industry, law enforcement and the public throughout North America about the crime of human trafficking.