High profile arraignments scheduled for court Monday

Arraignments will be held Monday for multiple high profile court cases. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.
Post Views: 77
You Might also like
-
Two men charged with firearms offences after Feild Street standoffBy Rosie Mullaley — December 1, 2024
Two men were charged with firearms offences after a standoff with police on Feild Street…Post Views: 71
-
Gushue says he appreciates fan support after elimination from Grand Slam quarterfinalsBy Web Team — December 1, 2024
Brad Gushue said he appreciates the fan support his team got all week after falling…Post Views: 61
-
Rain settles down just in time for Downtown St. John’s Christmas ParadeBy Amanda Mews — December 1, 2024
The rain subsided just in time for thousands of people to enjoy the Downtown St.…Post Views: 49