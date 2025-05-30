High-density housing opportunity in Mount Pearl

The City of Mount Pearl is now accepting Expressions of Interest for the sale and development of a 2.6-acre site at Mount Carson Avenue and Larsen Street.

The site is earmarked to address a critical need for seniors housing in the region.

Proposals that include over 100 units, feature “Assisted Living, Residential Personal Care Homes, and Non-Market Housing”, emphasize accessibility and community integration, and connect to future recreation/open space will be given preference.

This project will combine parcels at 103 to 115 Mount Carson Avenue and 27 Larsen Street.

All proposals are due by 2:30 p.m. on June 24.