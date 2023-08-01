Hibernia to pay big for 2019 oil spill

Hibernia will have to pay close to $500,000 for an oil spill that happened in 2019. The 12,000 litre spill left oil slicks in the ocean that were several kilometres long. In January, trial dates were announced for the company to face charges, including failing to cease work causing pollution. This week, Hibernia pleaded guilty to that charge, while other charges were dropped. The company now has 30 days to pay the $400,000 bill. In a statement Monday, Hibernia Management and Development Company said it deeply regrets the incident occurred and is taking action to learn from it.
