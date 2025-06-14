Heritage NL approves $100K in revitalization grants for Registered Heritage Structures

Six heritage properties in Newfoundland and Labrador have been awarded grants to assist with heritage restoration projects. These include two community museums, residences, and a historic church property.

A total of $100K was approved for Registered Heritage Structures across the province. The properties will all undergo work to restore original heritage features, utilizing traditional materials and craft skills.

Drake House Museum in Arnold’s Cove will see exterior work repairing and repainting clapboard and trim; the Butler Property in Cupids and the Our Lady of Mercy Museum in Port au Port West will have heritage windows repaired and storm windows made; the often-photographed St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Trinity will undergo much needed roof repair; while the iconic Devon House on Duckworth Street, St. John’s, and the Sexton/Wilansky House in Trinity will have trim, detailing, and exterior materials repaired and restored.

“Heritage NL is proud to be part of these important restoration projects,” says board chair Dr. Lisa Daly. “Our heritage properties are a vital part of tourism visitation and destination marketing for the province, and need continual investment.”

Heritage NL was established in 1984 to preserve one of the most visible dimensions of Newfoundland and Labrador culture – its architectural heritage. Heritage NL designates buildings as Registered Heritage Structures and may provide grants for the purpose of preservation and restoration of these historic places.