Heritage Collegiate student named Lester B. Pearson scholar

Taylor Ash, a Level II student at Heritage Collegiate in Lethbridge, is the latest provincial recipient of the Lester B. Pearson Scholarship.

The Lester B. Pearson Scholarship is valued at $50,000 over two years for pre-university study at Pearson College, a United World College in Victoria, British Columbia. The province contributes $34,000 to the scholarship, with the remainder provided through corporate and community sponsors.

As a United World College student, Ash will learn how she can inspire change through courageous action, selfless leadership, and careful listening. She will take part in experiences and community activities so that she is prepared to build with confidence and lead with compassion throughout her post-secondary studies and future career path.

Pearson College is Canada’s only United World College, a movement encompassing 18 global schools dedicated to uniting cultures and countries around the world through education. The college is a two-year, pre-university school for students from over 150 countries who live, study and learn together pursuing the international baccalaureate and an outdoor-oriented experiential education.