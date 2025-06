A Level II student at Heritage Collegiate in Lethbridge has won the Lester B. Pearson Scholarship.

Taylor Ash is the recipient and will receive the scholarship valued at $50,000 over two years for pre-university study at Pearson College in Victoria, British Columbia.

The Provincial Government contributes $34,000 to the scholarship, with the remainder provided through corporate and community sponsors.

Pearson College is Canada’s only United World College.