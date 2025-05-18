Hello Humpback: New website designed to help tourists see majestic mammals

Whale watching is a big draw for tourists who come to this province each year hoping to see the majestic mammals. Now, the province has added an online resource tool to help enthusiasts learn about humpback whales. It’s called Hello Humpback, a new web domain that helps tourists and tour operators identify and learn more about whales seen during their visits here.

The website also aims to contribute to science. each photo submitted to the site will help researchers better understand humpback whale migration patterns and populations. Photos of whale tails can be uploaded to the hello humpback website and, from there, image recognition software analyzes the photo and searches for a match in a database powered by “Happy Whale,” an organization committed to caring for marine environments through conservation and education. The site, hellohumpback.ca is now live and ready for photo submissions.