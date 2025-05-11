Heavy snow, high winds expected in Labrador into Monday, wintry weather moves onto the Island later today

A potent late-season winter storm will bring heavy snow and high winds to much of southeast Labrador between Mother’s Day and Monday. The same storm will change the weather to western and northwestern Newfoundland later today (Sunday), and early Monday. The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued multiple weather alerts for the Province.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the following areas in Labrador:
- Eagle River
- Postville – Makkovik
- Rigolet and vicinity
- Cartwright to Black Tickle
Heavy snowfall, blowing snow, and strong winds are expected. The affected region includes Eagle River and coastal areas stretching from Postville – Makkovik to Cartwright – Black Tickle.
Total Snowfall: 25 to 40 cm is forecast, with locally higher amounts possible, especially over higher terrain.
Maximum Wind Gusts: North to northwesterly winds gusting from 70 to 100 km/h.
Time Frame: From Sunday morning through Monday morning.
Remarks: Rain will gradually transition to snow through the day. As snow begins to accumulate and winds strengthen, conditions will deteriorate quickly. Snowfall rates of 3 to 5 cm per hour are possible in some areas. Travel will become hazardous as snow accumulates rapidly, with visibility dropping to near zero at times due to heavy snow and blowing snow.
Environment Canada issues winter storm warnings when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together. If you must travel, prepare for challenging conditions.
A Snowfall Warning is currently in effect for the following areas:
- Churchill Valley
- Upper Lake Melville
Total Snowfall: 20 to 30 cm is expected.
Time Frame: From this morning through overnight tonight.
Remarks: Rain will transition to snow at times heavy beginning this morning. Visibility may be suddenly reduced during periods of heavy snowfall, creating hazardous conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to snow accumulation.
Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings when significant snowfall is expected. Prepare for winter driving conditions and allow extra time if travel is necessary.
A Blowing Snow Advisory has been issued for:
- Hopedale and vicinity
Total Snowfall: 5 to 10 cm
Maximum Wind Gusts: Northerly winds up to 80 km/h
Time Frame: Throughout the day today
Remarks: Conditions will deteriorate this morning as strengthening northerly winds combine with fresh snowfall to create widespread blowing snow. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Travel is expected to be hazardous, particularly in open areas. Conditions are expected to improve this evening as the snowfall tapers off.
Environment Canada issues blowing snow advisories when winds are forecast to cause reduced visibility of 800 metres or less for at least three hours due to blowing snow. Use caution if travelling and be prepared for poor driving conditions.
A Special Weather Statement is in effect for:
- Norman Bay to Lodge Bay
Rain, followed by snow and strong winds, is expected.
Total Rainfall: Near 20 mm
Total Snowfall: Around 5 cm, with locally higher amounts possible, particularly over higher terrain
Maximum Wind Gusts: Northerly winds up to 80 km/h
Time Frame: Today through Monday morning
Remarks: Rain will transition to snow later today. As winds strengthen, blowing snow may lead to reduced visibility, especially in exposed areas. Conditions may vary quickly and could impact travel and outdoor activities.
Stay alert for further updates and be prepared for changing weather conditions.
Special Weather Statement for Western and Northern Newfoundland
A Special Weather Statement is in effect for the following areas:
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Channel-Port aux Basques and vicinity
- Bay St. George
- Corner Brook and vicinity
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Gros Morne
- Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay
- Port Saunders and the Straits
- Northern Peninsula East
An abrupt return to wintry weather is expected to finish the weekend and begin the new week.
Time Frame: Later today through early Monday morning
Potential Snowfall: Generally 2 to 5 cm, with locally 10 to 15 cm possible over higher terrain
Peak Wind Gusts: Northwesterly winds from 60 to 80 km/h
Remarks: Following a period of rain and mild temperatures, conditions will change rapidly later today as winds shift to the northwest and temperatures drop sharply. Widespread, persistent flurries will develop, with blowing snow expected in exposed areas overnight into Monday morning. Travel may become hazardous at times, and motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.
Stay tuned for updates and plan ahead for the change in weather.