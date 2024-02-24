Heavy rain expected Saturday over southern, western Newfoundland today into tonight

An area of low pressure will track from near Cape Breton today through the Strait of Belle Isle early Sunday morning before departing into the North Atlantic. This track is going to put Newfoundland on the warm side of the low and Labrador on the cold side. Parts of southern and western Newfoundland are going to see heavy rainfall today into tonight, while southern Labrador will see some significant snowfall from later today into Sunday morning.
Rainfall Warnings are in effect from Connaigre to Port aux Basques on the South and Southwest Coast and as far north as Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay as of early Saturday morning. These will expire later this evening along the West Coast and early Sunday along the South Coast. Rainfall amounts will be as high as 70 mm along parts of the South Coast and the West Coast as far north as Gros Morne. Rainfall will be slightly less north of Gros Morne, where up to 30 mm is expected. The Connagire Peninsula will see as much as 30 mm. Locally higher amounts are possible, especially over higher terrain.
There will be some flooding due to the combination of heavy rain and warm temperatures. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the middle single digits for a large swath of the area. The flood threat will ease later tonight as colder air returns to the region.
Meanwhile, on the cold side of this system, there are Special Weather Statements and Snowfall Warnings in effect for much of southeastern Labrador from later today into early Sunday. Snowfall will be as high as 30 cm in the Norman Bay to Lodge Bay area. Eagle River and Cartwright to Black Tickle will up to 20 cm. Meanwhile, near the Straits up to 25 cm of snow will fall. There may be a change to rain in some area at times later today or this evening between periods of snow.
The weather will improve later Saturday night or early Sunday morning as the area of low pressure pulls away into the North Atlantic. Futurecast (below) shows this rather well and should give you a good idea of what to expect as we move through the remainder of the weekend.