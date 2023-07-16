Heat Warnings remain in effect Sunday for much of NL.

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued HEAT WARNINGS for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, due to hot days and warm nights in the forecast.

A HEAT WARNING is in effect for the following areas on the Island:

Corner Brook & vicinity

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Buchans and the Interior

Green Bay – White Bay

Grand Falls – Windsor and vicinity

Gander & vicinity

Bonavista North

A prolonged period of very warm and humid weather is expected.

Time span: well into the coming week.

Maximum daytime temperatures: 28 to 30 degrees Celsius (Humidex values near 35).

Minimum nighttime temperatures: 17 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Locations: parts of central and northeastern Newfoundland.

Remarks: Temperatures are expected to be somewhat cooler near the coast.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Please call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions associated with heat.

A HEAT WARNING is in effect for the following areas of Labrador:

Upper Lake Melville

Eagle River

Norman Bay to Lodge Back

Cartwright to Black Tickle

Rigolet and vicinity

Postville – Makkovik

Very warm weather is expected to continue.

Time span: continuing today.

Maximum daytime temperatures: near 30 degrees Celsius (Humidex 32 to 35).

Minimum nighttime temperatures: 17 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Locations: Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Eagle River and from Lodge Bay to Postville – Makkovik

Remarks: Showers are expected to bring some relief from the heat later today.

