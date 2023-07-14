Heat Warnings are in effect for NL this weekend

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued HEAT WARNINGS for certain areas of Newfoundland and Labrador. They will be in effect through Sunday in Labrador and mid-week on the Island. The details of the heat warnings vary between the Island and the Big Land. You can read the information for both below.

NEWFOUNDLAND

A Heat Warning is in effect for the following areas:

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Buchans and the Interior

Grand Falls-Windsor and Vicinity

Green Bay – White Bay

Corner Brook & vicinity

Current details:

A prolonged period of very warm and humid weather is expected.

Time span: Saturday through mid-next week.

Maximum daytime temperatures: 28 to 30 degrees Celsius (Humidex values near 35).

Minimum nighttime temperatures: 17 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Locations: parts of central and western Newfoundland.

Remarks: Temperatures are expected to be somewhat cooler near the coast.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Please call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions associated with heat.

LABRADOR

A HEAT WARNING is in effect for the following areas:

Upper Lake Melville

Eagle River

Norman Bay to Lodge Bay

Very warm weather is expected to continue.

Time span: continuing through Saturday into Sunday.

Maximum temperature today: 28 to 32 degrees Celsius (Humidex 33 to 38).

Minimum temperature tonight: near 16 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature Saturday: near 30 degrees Celsius (Humidex 32 to 35).

Locations: Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Lodge Bay.

Remarks: Showers are expected to bring some relief from the heat late Sunday into Monday.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Ask a health professional how medications or health conditions can affect your risk in the heat.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Please call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions associated with heat.