Heat Warning remains in effect through at least Wednesday for much of Newfoundland, parts of Labrador

The hot temperatures much of the Island has experienced over the last few days look to continue this week. Highs for many areas will be into the mid-20s to low 30s, with humidex values as high as 40.

Due to this heat, the ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a HEAT WARNING for the following areas:

The Bonavista Peninusla

Clarenville & vicinity

Terra Nova

Corner Brook & vicinity

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Grand Falls-Windsor & vicinity

Bay of Exploits

Bonavista North

Gander & vicinity

Green Bay – White Bay

The text from the alert reads as follows:

Current details:

A prolonged period of very warm and humid weather continues.

Time span: end this evening in the west, continuing through Wednesday elsewhere.

Maximum daytime temperatures: 28 to 33 degrees Celsius (Humidex values 35 to 40).

Minimum nighttime temperatures: 18 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Locations: parts of western, central, and northeastern Newfoundland.

Remarks: Temperatures are expected to be somewhat cooler near the coast.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Please call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms, and precautions associated with heat.

In Labrador, a HEAT WARNING is in effect for the following areas:

Norman Bay to Lodge Bay

Cartwright to Black Tickle

Humidex values reaching 33 are expected for the next day.

A period of very warm and humid weather is expected.

Time span: Tuesday through Wednesday.

Maximum temperature Tuesday: 29 to 33 degrees Celsius (Humidex 35 to 39).

Minimum temperature Tuesday night: 18 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature Wednesday: 28 to 30 degrees Celsius (Humidex near 35).

Locations: Cartwright to Lodge Bay.

Remarks: Temperatures are expected to be somewhat cooler near the coast.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Please call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions associated with heat.