Heat Warning in effect Wednesday and Thursday for parts of Central, Western Newfoundland

The followiong weather alert was issued by the ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander.
The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a Heat Warning for the following areas:
- Corner Brook & vicinity
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Buchans and the interior
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Green Bay – White Bay
Temperatures reaching 29 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 19 degrees Celsius are expected for the next 2 days.
A period of very warm to hot weather is expected.
Time span: Wednesday through Thursday.
Maximum temperature Wednesday: 29 degrees Celsius.
Minimum temperature Wednesday night: 17 – 19 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature Thursday: 29 degrees Celsius.
Locations: Parts of central and western Newfoundland.
Remarks: Cooler conditions can be expected along parts of the coast both days. Temperatures will turn cooler over all areas Thursday night.
Extreme heat affects everyone.
Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.
Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Please call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions associated with heat.