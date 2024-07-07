Heat Warning in effect for Upper Lake Melville until Tuesday

Very high temperatures are expected around Upper Lake Melville for the next couple of days. The warmest conditions will occur on Monday, with highs near 30. Tuesday will be slightly cooler, before a cold moves through and breaks the heat by Tuesday night.
The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Heat Warning for Upper Lake Melville from today through Tuesday. Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
The Heat Warning is in effect from today (Sunday) through Tuesday. In that time frame, maximum temperatures will be in the 28º to 30º, with overnight lows of 16º to 18º.
Remember that extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. The health risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.
Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration.