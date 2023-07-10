Heat Warning in effect for parts of Labrador Monday, Tuesday

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a HEAT WARNING for the following areas in Labrador

Postville – Makkovik

Upper Lake Melville

Eagle River

A period of very warm to hot weather is expected.

Time span: today through Tuesday.

Maximum temperature today: 30 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature tonight: 20 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature Tuesday: 30 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Locations: Upper Lake Melville, Eagle River, and Postville areas.

Remarks: Temperatures will turn cooler with showers over all areas on Wednesday.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Please call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms, and precautions associated with heat.