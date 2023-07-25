Heat Warning in effect for parts of eastern and Central Newfoundland thru Thursday

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a HEAT WARNING for the following areas:

Gander & vicinity

Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity

Bay of Exploits

Bonavista North

Terra Nova

Clarenville & vicinity

The Bonavista Peninsula

St. John’s & vicinity

The Avalon Peninsula North

Here is the alert text from ECCC NL

Current details:

A period of very warm and humid weather is expected.

Time span: continuing until Thursday.

Maximum daytime temperatures: near 29 degrees Celsius (Humidex near 34).

Minimum nighttime temperatures: near 17 degrees Celsius.

Locations: northeastern and eastern Newfoundland

Remarks: Cooler conditions can be expected along parts of the coast.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Please call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions associated with heat.