Heat Warning goes into effect Tuesday for parts of Central and Northeastern Newfoundland

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a HEAT WARNING for the following areas:

Gander & vicinity

Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity

Bay of Exploits

Bonavista North

Current details:

A period of very warm and humid weather is expected.

Time span: Tuesday until late week.

Maximum daytime temperatures: near 29 degrees Celsius (Humidex near 35).

Minimum nighttime temperatures: near 17 degrees Celsius.

Locations: parts of northeastern Newfoundland.

Remarks: Cooler conditions can be expected along parts of the coast.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Please call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions associated with heat.