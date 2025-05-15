Heart & Stroke NL wants province to reconsider decision on eliminating sugar tax

While some are applauding Premier John Hogan’s plans to end the sugar tax, Heart and Stroke Newfoundland and Labrador is asking government to reconsider its decision. As the revenue from the sugar tax is earmarked to fund healthy-living initiatives, Heart and Stroke is questioning the immediate and lasting impact of the decision.

In a statement, the organization says global research consistently shows a tax on sugary drinks is an effective way to decrease consumption, promote health and save money for the health care system. That’s why they’re recommending this approach as part of a multi-pronged strategy to make it easier to make healthier drink choices.