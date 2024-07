Work is underway for a gradual return to normal operations at the Labrador West Health Centre in Labrador City.

As of noon today the Emergency Department will be fully operational.

All previously scheduled appointments have not yet resumed. Patients will be contacted to reschedule in the coming days.

The temporary ambulatory care clinic remains located and operational in Wabush.

Further public updates on the phased reopening of additional services will be provided as plans are finalized.