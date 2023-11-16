Health Care Foundation holds AGM; reaches significant milestone

The Health Care Foundation held its annual general meeting in St. John’s today, highlighting achievements of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

“Thanks to our incredible donors, supporters, and partners, we are delighted to announce that

$3,335,843 was transferred during our last fiscal year to support local hospitals and health

centres,” said Ken Bennett, Chair of the Health Care Foundation’s Board of Directors. “These

donations fund vital research and education, revitalize hospital spaces, and purchase state-of-the-art equipment, technology, and comfort items.”

Notable areas of support include virtual-first cardiac care, developing a fourth, new cardiac

catherization lab, mental health programs, an Electromyography Machine, cuddle beds for

palliative care, an ARJO electric walking aid for neurosurgery, upgrades to integrated operating

suites, patient equipment, innovation and research funding and more.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Health Care Foundation, and over

$100,000,000 raised for local health care. With your help, we have purchased major equipment,

including cardiac catheterization labs, integrated operating suites, a 3T MRI, heart lung

machines, ultrasounds, and so much more,” said Paul Snow, President and CEO of the Health Care Foundation. “The Health Care Foundation has made major upgrades possible in many program areas, including mental health, cardiac care, diagnostic imaging, women’s health, cancer inpatient care, urology, orthopedics, ENT, paramedicine. Over the past 20 years, community support has made hospital spaces more comfortable for patients and their loved ones.”