Health Canada confirms carfentanil and methylfentanyl seized in N.L.

The RNC is warning the public of the presence of carfentanil and methylfentanyl in the province.

Health Canada has confirmed this is the first time both drugs have been detected in Newfoundland and Labrador. Police say carfentanil and methylfentanyl were found in drugs seized by the Weapons and Drug Enforcement Unit on the Northeast Avalon.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid normally used as a sedative for large animals and may be 100 times more toxic than fentanyl. Carfentanil looks similar to table salt, and ingesting just one or two grains can be fatal to humans. Methylfentanyl is one of the most potent opioids, estimated to be between 400-6000 times stronger than morphine. It is believed both drugs were being sold as fentanyl. Whether intentional or unintentional, the use of these substances may increase the risk of overdose and death.

The RNC says if you or someone you know is using illicit drugs, ensure there is a naloxone kit close by. Free naloxone kits are distributed by the Department of Health and Community Services. A list of distribution sites is available online at gov.nl.ca/hcs/naloxonekits.

If you or someone you know is experiencing the symptoms of a drug overdose call 911 immediately. Please know the Good Samaritan Act protects those experiencing a drug overdose or anyone present during an overdose from charges of possession when they call for emergency help.