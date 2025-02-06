Head-on collision causes no serious injuries, temporarily closes CN Viaduct

A head-on collision Thursday evening on a busy downtown thoroughfare resulted in no serious injuries, however it closed the road for a short while.

At about 7:45 p.m. emergency crews responded to the CN Viaduct, the portion of Pitts Memorial Drive that runs over Water Street and the industrial area below. A pickup truck and a sedan had collided head-on, causing significant damage to both vehicles, and rendering the road impassable.

The driver of the sedan was taken to hospital as a precaution, with injuries not believed to be serious. Neither occupant of the pickup truck was injured in the collision.

The road was closed for a little over an hour, until the damaged vehicles could be removed.

The eastbound lanes of the CN Viaduct are closed for the winter.

Rehabilitation work on the CN Viaduct has been ongoing over the past few years, and with the summer construction season coming to an end in late November traffic flowing in both directions has been forced into the westbound lanes. Barriers that were in place to separate east- and west-bound traffic were removed several weeks ago, much to the dismay of many area motorists, who feel the road in its current configuration is unsafe.

Video from the scene of a head-on collision atop the CN Viaduct.

