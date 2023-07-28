Have you checked out our new weather page?

Try our live, interactive radar and get a 7-day forecast for any location in the Province. There’s also an hourly forecast that goes out over 24 hours!
You Might also like
-
Rainy start to Friday for parts of eastern, southern NewfoundlandBy Eddie Sheerr — 15 hours ago
Your Friday morning is starting off to a rainy for some areas of southern and eastern Newfoundland. Radar shows we are seeing one area of rain along the South Coast, east of La Poile to almost the Cape St. Mary’s on the Avalon, and another smaller area of showers along the northeast coast, about to move over Bonavista Bay and likely over the Bonavista Peninsula. The loop below shows this a bit better.
The rain is going to be with us for several hours over the eastern and southern sections of the Island this morning. However, you can see the bad edge on the radar approaching Burgeo at this hour. That should be the end of it, so even over the eastern-most areas, like St. John’s and the Southern Shore, will see the rain end by early afternoon. Future radar times that out quite well. The video is below.
Rainfall amounts do not look overly significant today, but areas of the Burin and Avalon Peninsulas, particularly on the southern parts of both, will see some higher totals than your northern counterparts. The highest amounts will likely be in the 30-40+ mm range, while areas north will see 10 mm or less.
So now that we have the rain out of the way, we can talk about the rest of N.L., and the weather that can be expected… which is generally calmer than the last couple of days and not quite as warm. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will also be the rule. Even eastern areas seeing the rain this morning should see some sunshine later today. A few showers will pop up over Labrador West this afternoon.
A Heat Warning is still in effect for parts of Central and Northeastern Newfoundland through this evening. Temperatures there will peak in the middle to upper 20s, with humidex into the middle 30s. The Heat Warning will be ended this evening.
The weekend is looking cooler, across the board, with increased rain chances across much of the Province as we get into a more active weather pattern. I’ll have a more thorough update on this later today.
FOR YOUR LATEST FORECAST FROM ME, OR YOUR OWN PERSONAL 7 DAY AND LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR BE SURE TO VISIT OUR WEATHER PAGE!Post Views: 371
-
Thursday Evening’s Forecast | July 27, 2023By Eddie Sheerr — 1 day ago
The showers (mainly Newfoundland) and thunderstorms (mainly Labrador) that we are seeing this evening across the Province will end over the next few hours. Generally, they will move offshore and the weather will get quieter behind them. Lows in Labrador will be in the teens and single digits, while the Island will see lows in the teens. Expect various amounts of cloud cover.
Friday will see a generally sunny day across much of the Province, with a few showers by the afternoon in Labrador West. There will be an exception… the Burin and Avalon Peninsulas, where rain looks to fall during a good part of the day as low passes to the south. The rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon on the Avlaon, and there is even the risk of thunderstorms. Highs reach the teens to 20s across N.L.
The heaviest rain on Friday looks to fall in the south and east, where upwards of 30 mm is being projected to fall. While some may not want the rain, any amount is needed.
This weekend and next week don’t look overly busy in the weather department… but we will see periods of showers and rain as the weather pattern looks to become a bit more active. Temperatures will be closer to normal levels.Post Views: 407
-
A Heat Warning and afternoon t’storms will highlight Thursday’s weather across N.L.By Eddie Sheerr — 2 days ago
Thursday is going to be another warm one across much of the Province. Highs will be into 20s for many areas. The highest readings will be found over portions of Central and eastern Newfoundland, where a HEAT WARNING continues today. Locations in the warning can expect highs in the upper 20s, with humidex values into the mid-30s.
Much of Labrador will also see highs in the 20s today, but it will be a bit cooler in the north where highs will be into the lower and middle teens. Some fog will be found in coastal areas, which may impact air travel into and out of the region. I believe that has been an issue for the last couple of days.
Much like yesterday, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms that crop up over areas of interior Labrador, western, central, and northeastern Newfoundland this afternoon. As we can see, there is a general risk of minor thunderstorms across much of the Province later today.
Like yesterday, some of the storms may be strong and will produce frequent thunder and lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and locally gusty winds to 50 or 60 km/h. Future Radar, below, should give you a good idea of the timing of these storms later today into this evening.
You can track the storms yourself on the weather page using our live radar!Post Views: 389