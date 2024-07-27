Harvey Gale and Son Ltd. awarded contract for installation of additional moose fencing 

A contract valued at just over $1 million has been awarded to Harvey Gale and Son Limited for the installation of wildlife fencing on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Salmonier Line.

The project includes fencing along approximately two kilometres of highway westbound of Route 90 and approximately four kilometres in the eastbound direction. Construction is anticipated to begin later this year.

In collaboration with the Save our People Action Committee (SOPAC), the province continues to explore moose fencing as a possible measure to help improve safety on provincial highways along hot-spot locations in the province. This initiative builds upon previous moose fencing pilots in the province, as well as the 17 kilometres of moose fencing installed on the west coast near Stephenville.